Are you REAL?
We help REAL Women, those Ready to Elevate to Another Level, create financial confidence and security for a lifetime.
Designed to help build confidence & security that lasts for a lifetime. Financial Intelligence is the REAL Sexy!
Design Your Wealth Mindset sets itself apart because it’s easy to understand and relevant, bringing diverse viewpoints from women who have lived through financial challenges for which they provide solutions.
The Exit Strategy comprises five dynamic women, each addressing finances from a unique perspective. We redefine sexy not just to look good but to live good. We tackle financial trauma and procrastination's impact on financial confidence and health. Furthermore, we provide women with smarter money choices, including building a part-time or full-time business to create the financial security we need to live the life we deserve. We believe it is essential for women to have an exit strategy that empowers them to take control of their finances and lives. Women can learn about relevant financial topics through our community and gain the necessary tools to make informed decisions to create financial confidence and security for a lifetime. Everyone’s path to wealth differs, but the guidelines, principles, and strategies to achieve a wealth mindset are constant.
Morgana is the creator of the collective growth movement Redefining Sexy. Her eclectic background combines multiple financial services licenses with a psychology degree to help families understand the connection between mindset, emotions, and money. Morgana specializes in providing growth-oriented women strategies, services, and support to identify and rewrite their money story, learn and improve their emotional intelligence score, as well as prioritize and respect their relationship with money. Why? Because looking good is cute, but living well – having financial discipline, security, and freedom is sexy.
As a Financial Wellness and Birth Coach, Rosalind guides families on the path to designing better options for their stage in life. Whether you are going to school, starting a business, starting your new job, getting married, expanding your family, or preparing your retirement plan, you have different financial goals. She can help you design a legacy mindset to match your life stage for your lifestyle, so you can get into the business of living well with peace of mind.
Carolyn's mission to help rebuild our communities one family at a time. Her services can benefit everyone from birth to death and every stage of life in between. Carolyn specializes in helping individuals and families overcome procrastination to achieve financial independence and flourishing communities.
As the CEO of MoneySMART, Brandi empowers our clients to make smarter money choices. Brandi is also the managing partner of Secure Wealth Builders where she runs a successful Financial Services agency and trains other professional women (and men) nationwide on how to establish thriving financial services businesses.
As a Real Estate Investment coach and licensed minister, Monica has a passion for putting principles before practice to ensure victory. She is a captivating and passionate public speaker, creating unforgettable experiences, and breaks barriers with contagious, business-savvy behavior. Monica authentically leads with integrity and is a dedicated trailblazer.
